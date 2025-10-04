UPDATE 1-German economy ministry revises 2025 growth forecast up slightly to 0.2%, source says

Germany's economy ministry revised its growth forecast for this year up to 0.2% from an earlier forecast of zero, a source familiar with the forecasts told Reuters.

The ministry forecasts 1.3% growth for next year and 1.4% growth in 2027. Europe's largest economy has registered little growth at all since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, spending 2023 and 2024 in recession.

The economy ministry declined to comment on the numbers, which are due to be officially unveiled on Wednesday.

