Anthropic Announces Expansion into India Tapping into AI Surge

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup supported by Alphabet's Google and Amazon, revealed plans to establish its first Indian office in Bengaluru by early 2026. The strategic expansion aims to leverage India's surging interest in AI technologies.

India's rapidly evolving tech landscape, characterized by increased enterprise spending, a vast pool of skilled talent, and elevated investor enthusiasm, makes it a prime target for global AI firms. With nearly a billion internet users, the country ranks as Anthropic's second-largest market for its AI chatbot, Claude.

Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is set to visit India to engage with public officials and corporate entities. Anthropic's entry into India comes amid fierce competition from other AI entities like OpenAI, which is also eyeing the Indian market with plans for its New Delhi office.

(With inputs from agencies.)