Anthropic Announces Expansion into India Tapping into AI Surge

Anthropic, backed by Google's Alphabet and Amazon, plans to open its first Indian office in Bengaluru to capitalize on the country's growing AI demand. India is a key market for Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude amid strong local and international competition. The office is set to open in early 2026.

08-10-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup supported by Alphabet's Google and Amazon, revealed plans to establish its first Indian office in Bengaluru by early 2026. The strategic expansion aims to leverage India's surging interest in AI technologies.

India's rapidly evolving tech landscape, characterized by increased enterprise spending, a vast pool of skilled talent, and elevated investor enthusiasm, makes it a prime target for global AI firms. With nearly a billion internet users, the country ranks as Anthropic's second-largest market for its AI chatbot, Claude.

Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is set to visit India to engage with public officials and corporate entities. Anthropic's entry into India comes amid fierce competition from other AI entities like OpenAI, which is also eyeing the Indian market with plans for its New Delhi office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

