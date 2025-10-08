India's Wireless Data Revolution: A Digital Leap Forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's digital transformation on Wednesday, emphasizing that a gigabyte of wireless data now costs less than a cup of tea. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he presented India's advance in digital tech and manufacturing sectors as a key opportunity for investors worldwide.

Highlighting the country's massive telecom market, Modi noted India's substantial strides in 5G technology. He credited this growth to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, which encourages local innovation and production. Today, India has emerged as a top player in affordable digital connectivity, providing seamless internet access across its regions.

Furthermore, Modi discussed India's advancements in electronics and semiconductors, revealing plans to expand manufacturing capabilities. He stressed the importance of cybersecurity and robust legislative measures against cyber fraud. The Prime Minister's address was a call to action for startups and global partners to engage in India's burgeoning tech ecosystem.