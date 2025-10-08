Left Menu

India's Wireless Data Revolution: A Digital Leap Forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's rapid digital growth, emphasizing the affordability of wireless data and the nation's achievements in 5G and manufacturing. Speaking at India Mobile Congress, Modi also underscored India's investor-friendly environment and called on industry and startups to innovate and manufacture locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's digital transformation on Wednesday, emphasizing that a gigabyte of wireless data now costs less than a cup of tea. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he presented India's advance in digital tech and manufacturing sectors as a key opportunity for investors worldwide.

Highlighting the country's massive telecom market, Modi noted India's substantial strides in 5G technology. He credited this growth to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, which encourages local innovation and production. Today, India has emerged as a top player in affordable digital connectivity, providing seamless internet access across its regions.

Furthermore, Modi discussed India's advancements in electronics and semiconductors, revealing plans to expand manufacturing capabilities. He stressed the importance of cybersecurity and robust legislative measures against cyber fraud. The Prime Minister's address was a call to action for startups and global partners to engage in India's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

