AstroSage AI Revolutionizes Astrology with World's First 'AI Astrologer on Call'

AstroSage AI, an innovative Indian company, introduces the first AI Astrologer on Call, enabling users to seek astrological guidance in any Indian language. This feature combines India's astrological wisdom with local tech, aiming to democratize AI access. The app supports multiple languages, providing safe, private, and insightful consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: In a groundbreaking technological leap, India's prominent AI innovator, AstroSage AI, has unveiled the world's first 'AI Astrologer on Call' feature in its mobile application. This pioneering initiative allows users to converse with an AI astrologer over the phone, in any Indian language, 24/7, offering not just astrological predictions but also personalized guidance as a counselor and psychological companion.

The feature, championed by AstroSage AI's Chief Innovation Officer, Punit Pandey, exemplifies the power of 'Made in India' innovation. Embedded with the knowledge of thousands of astrological texts, the AI astrologer provides insights into Vedic, Krishnamurti, Lal Kitab, and Nadi astrology. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's IndiaAI Mission, democratizing access to socially responsible AI.

The AI astrologer supports numerous Indian languages, breaking communication barriers for millions. AstroSage AI CEO, Pratik Pandey, emphasizes that the AI astrologer surpasses traditional counterparts due to its multi-domain knowledge, offering insights into modern subjects like cryptocurrency. Already handling 20 million monthly queries, AstroSage AI aims to extend its reach to 100 million Indians within a year, bridging the gap between tradition and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

