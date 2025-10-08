AstroSage AI Revolutionizes Astrology with World's First 'AI Astrologer on Call'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: In a groundbreaking technological leap, India's prominent AI innovator, AstroSage AI, has unveiled the world's first 'AI Astrologer on Call' feature in its mobile application. This pioneering initiative allows users to converse with an AI astrologer over the phone, in any Indian language, 24/7, offering not just astrological predictions but also personalized guidance as a counselor and psychological companion.

The feature, championed by AstroSage AI's Chief Innovation Officer, Punit Pandey, exemplifies the power of 'Made in India' innovation. Embedded with the knowledge of thousands of astrological texts, the AI astrologer provides insights into Vedic, Krishnamurti, Lal Kitab, and Nadi astrology. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's IndiaAI Mission, democratizing access to socially responsible AI.

The AI astrologer supports numerous Indian languages, breaking communication barriers for millions. AstroSage AI CEO, Pratik Pandey, emphasizes that the AI astrologer surpasses traditional counterparts due to its multi-domain knowledge, offering insights into modern subjects like cryptocurrency. Already handling 20 million monthly queries, AstroSage AI aims to extend its reach to 100 million Indians within a year, bridging the gap between tradition and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)