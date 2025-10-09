NBA Makes Bold Return to China with Groundbreaking Macau Games

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has struck a multi-year partnership with Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba, signaling the league's re-engagement with the Chinese market. This collaboration coincides with the NBA's two pre-season games scheduled in Macau, marking the league's first return to the region since 2019.

The games are a significant event for Macau and the NBA, as the league has not played in the area before. The move is seen as an effort to regain the NBA's position in China, a crucial market, amid US-China political tensions that had suspended NBA broadcasts in the past.

Alibaba will leverage its artificial intelligence and cloud computing capabilities to enhance fan experiences in China, signifying a deeper integration of technology with sports. This partnership is part of a strategic push by the NBA, amid a backdrop of potential non-gambling investments mandated for Macau's casinos.

