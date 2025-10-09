Left Menu

NBA Returns to China: Basketball, Politics, and Economic Impacts

The NBA returns to China for the first time since 2019, hosting games in Macau and announcing a partnership with Alibaba. The move comes after a hiatus due to political tensions related to Hong Kong protests. The games aim to strengthen NBA's presence among China's 300 million basketball enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:36 IST
NBA Returns to China: Basketball, Politics, and Economic Impacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NBA has officially resumed its presence in China, staging two games in Macau, marking the league's return after a break since 2019 due to political disagreements. The games, part of a five-year deal with Sands China, coincide with the NBA's new partnership with Alibaba.

This step comes amid heightened political tension between the U.S. and China. The games in Macau aim to enhance NBA's popularity in China, where around 300 million people play basketball. This follows the suspension of NBA broadcasts in China after controversial pro-Hong Kong protest comments by an NBA executive in 2019.

Aside from basketball, the NBA events in Macau will feature music, fashion, and technology exhibitions. Alibaba will aid these efforts with AI and cloud computing services, enriching fan experiences. Macau casinos, meanwhile, continue efforts to expand non-gaming sectors, a mandate that aligns with new developments like Studio City's hospital, promoting Macau as a medical tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

