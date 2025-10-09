India Shines at GITEX 2025: A Vision of Tech Triumph

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is spearheading another robust Indian presence at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai 2025, as over 450 Indian technology exhibitors join the event. The ESC will anchor the India Pavilion, displaying over 100 companies across the strategic halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13-17. Highlighted sectors at the showcase include AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IoT, smart mobility, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

This year's pavilion underscores the vitality of India's MSME ecosystem and its budding export-ready startups. Kamal Vachani, ESC's regional director in Dubai, emphasized the significant tech prowess India brings to the table, facilitated by Dubai's vibrant commercial landscape and agreements like CEPA and LCSS spurring cross-border trade.

Indian electronics exports to the UAE have reached USD 3.7 billion, designating Dubai as India's second-largest market for electronics. With its strategic position and superior logistics, Dubai serves as a pivotal launchpad for Indian technology initiatives aiming for global expansion. ESC's multi-hall presence at GITEX is a testament to India's diverse ICT capabilities, promising networking, investment opportunities, and further integration into global tech markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)