Left Menu

India Shines at GITEX 2025: A Vision of Tech Triumph

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) leads over 450 Indian tech exhibitors at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai 2025, showcasing AI, cybersecurity, and more. The India Pavilion highlights India's MSME and startup ecosystem, aiming for deeper integration into global tech markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:37 IST
India Shines at GITEX 2025: A Vision of Tech Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is spearheading another robust Indian presence at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai 2025, as over 450 Indian technology exhibitors join the event. The ESC will anchor the India Pavilion, displaying over 100 companies across the strategic halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13-17. Highlighted sectors at the showcase include AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IoT, smart mobility, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

This year's pavilion underscores the vitality of India's MSME ecosystem and its budding export-ready startups. Kamal Vachani, ESC's regional director in Dubai, emphasized the significant tech prowess India brings to the table, facilitated by Dubai's vibrant commercial landscape and agreements like CEPA and LCSS spurring cross-border trade.

Indian electronics exports to the UAE have reached USD 3.7 billion, designating Dubai as India's second-largest market for electronics. With its strategic position and superior logistics, Dubai serves as a pivotal launchpad for Indian technology initiatives aiming for global expansion. ESC's multi-hall presence at GITEX is a testament to India's diverse ICT capabilities, promising networking, investment opportunities, and further integration into global tech markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
2
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
3
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global
4
Fugitive Sheela Kallyani's Repatriation: A CBI Success Story

Fugitive Sheela Kallyani's Repatriation: A CBI Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025