Algeria Clinches World Cup Spot with Dominant Win

Algeria secured a position in next year's World Cup finals by defeating Somalia 3-0 and leading their qualifying group. The victory makes them the fourth African team to qualify for the 2026 finals in North America, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

Algeria has earned a coveted spot in the World Cup finals after a resounding 3-0 victory over Somalia. This triumph ensures their lead in the qualifying group is unchallenged.

With this win, Algeria becomes the fourth African nation to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup in North America. They follow in the footsteps of Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

The game showcased Algeria's strength and determination, promising exciting matches in the coming finals.

