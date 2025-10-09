Algeria Clinches World Cup Spot with Dominant Win
Algeria secured a position in next year's World Cup finals by defeating Somalia 3-0 and leading their qualifying group. The victory makes them the fourth African team to qualify for the 2026 finals in North America, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.
