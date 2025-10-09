Algeria Clinches World Cup Spot with Dominant Win

Algeria has earned a coveted spot in the World Cup finals after a resounding 3-0 victory over Somalia. This triumph ensures their lead in the qualifying group is unchallenged.

With this win, Algeria becomes the fourth African nation to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup in North America. They follow in the footsteps of Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

The game showcased Algeria's strength and determination, promising exciting matches in the coming finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)