ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions
ACES India teams up with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to introduce state-of-the-art 4G and 5G In-Building Solutions on Mumbai's Aqua Line-3. This project, covering a 33.5 km underground corridor, enhances transit connectivity and marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra's telecom infrastructure.
ACES India, a subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia), has aligned with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to introduce advanced 4G and 5G In-Building Solutions (IBS) across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3. This partnership coincides with significant infrastructure milestones, including the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the launch of Mumbai Metro Line-3, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The venture covers a 33.5 km underground corridor and 27 metro stations, guaranteeing high-speed mobile connectivity to millions in transit. This initiative is the first of its kind for BSNL in Maharashtra and sets a new benchmark for future urban connectivity projects across the state.
Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO of ACES, stated, "This collaboration is pivotal in India's digital journey, enhancing connectivity within urban transit systems." ACES India's Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher, expressed pride in their first Maharashtra metro project, combining global expertise with robust local execution.
