Left Menu

Cybersecurity Excellence: Highlights from LRQA at Cyber Security World Asia 2025

LRQA showcased its cybersecurity leadership at Cyber Security World Asia 2025 in Singapore, engaging with industry leaders and exploring solutions for digital protection. The event underscored the importance of integrating cybersecurity into business continuity and governance strategies, with LRQA highlighting its role in advancing cybersecurity maturity across APAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:57 IST
Cybersecurity Excellence: Highlights from LRQA at Cyber Security World Asia 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a standout appearance at Cyber Security World Asia 2025 held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, LRQA solidified its position as a major player in the cybersecurity arena. The event, part of Singapore Technology Week, assembled top industry minds to address pressing cybersecurity concerns in the APAC region.

Throughout the event, LRQA's booth became a hotspot for discussions on cyber resilience and risk management. Engaging with business leaders and policy makers alike, LRQA's team shared insights into overcoming challenges in regulatory compliance and governance maturity.

As regional organizations navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape, LRQA emphasized the strategic importance of cybersecurity. Executive Vice President Fotis Kampouris praised the event's capacity to offer insights into emerging threats, strategies, and technologies crucial for shaping future digital protection efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Capacit'e Infraprojects Bags Rs 542.37 Crore IIT Bombay Fast Track Building Contract

Capacit'e Infraprojects Bags Rs 542.37 Crore IIT Bombay Fast Track Building ...

 India
2
SBI Transforms MSME Lending with Revolutionary Digital Loan Solutions

SBI Transforms MSME Lending with Revolutionary Digital Loan Solutions

 India
3
BMW's Accelerating Growth: GST Cuts and Festive Surge Fuel Record Sales

BMW's Accelerating Growth: GST Cuts and Festive Surge Fuel Record Sales

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025