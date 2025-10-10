Cybersecurity Excellence: Highlights from LRQA at Cyber Security World Asia 2025
LRQA showcased its cybersecurity leadership at Cyber Security World Asia 2025 in Singapore, engaging with industry leaders and exploring solutions for digital protection. The event underscored the importance of integrating cybersecurity into business continuity and governance strategies, with LRQA highlighting its role in advancing cybersecurity maturity across APAC.
In a standout appearance at Cyber Security World Asia 2025 held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, LRQA solidified its position as a major player in the cybersecurity arena. The event, part of Singapore Technology Week, assembled top industry minds to address pressing cybersecurity concerns in the APAC region.
Throughout the event, LRQA's booth became a hotspot for discussions on cyber resilience and risk management. Engaging with business leaders and policy makers alike, LRQA's team shared insights into overcoming challenges in regulatory compliance and governance maturity.
As regional organizations navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape, LRQA emphasized the strategic importance of cybersecurity. Executive Vice President Fotis Kampouris praised the event's capacity to offer insights into emerging threats, strategies, and technologies crucial for shaping future digital protection efforts.
