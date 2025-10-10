Google's Rs 88,000 Crore Investment - A New Technological Era in Vizag

In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh's technological landscape, Google has announced a monumental investment of Rs 88,000 crore over three years in data centres and AI projects in Vizag. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described this as the 'single largest investment' post-financial reforms, marking a pivotal moment in India's economic history.

The investment is spearheaded by Google's subsidiary, Raiden Infotech India Ltd, with plans to establish three major campuses across Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli. The announcement coincided with the inauguration of several private projects, highlighting the state's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure, including developments in the Nellore region's seaports and airports.

Naidu expressed optimism about Andhra Pradesh's future, projecting it as a leading state by 2047. His vision extends to improved transportation with new ports and airports and the development of a bullet train network. The Chief Minister also launched a new educational institution and other projects, underscoring a multidimensional approach to growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)