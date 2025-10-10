Karnataka: Pioneering the AI Revolution in India
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge announced a Rs 100 crore fund to support India's top 50 AI companies and spotlighted Karnataka's role as a global innovation hub. With plans to invest in innovation clusters and enhance AI skills, the state aims to lead India's technological and digital economy.
Karnataka is set to cement its position as an innovation leader, with IT Minister Priyank Kharge unveiling major financial commitments at the CII INNOVERGE 2025. A Rs 100 crore fund will identify India's top 50 AI companies, further strengthening the state's robust digital and technological ecosystem.
Highlighting the state's strategic focus, Kharge emphasized Karnataka's role as a premier global innovation powerhouse. As it prepares to host the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit, the minister disclosed plans for the Future Makers track, an initiative to showcase 20,000 startups and elevate its innovation capabilities.
With significant investments in innovation clusters across Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi, the state aims to ensure inclusivity in growth. Industry leaders like Kris Gopalakrishnan of Axilor Ventures noted that India's rise as a global innovation leader hinges on integrating research, industry, and academia into a cohesive ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
