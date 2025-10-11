Left Menu

FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

The FCC is intensifying efforts to remove prohibited Chinese electronics from U.S. retail websites. Major items include home security cameras and smartwatches by companies like Huawei and ZTE. The agency aims to strengthen national security by tightening restrictions on unauthorized telecommunications equipment.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a significant crackdown on Chinese electronics, with several million listings removed from major U.S. online retail websites. FCC Chair Brendan Carr highlighted items from companies like Huawei and ZTE, which are either barred or unauthorized, including home security cameras and smart watches.

In an ongoing effort to safeguard national security, Carr revealed that businesses are implementing new protocols to intercept unlawful items. This move follows an FCC national security notice highlighting potential threats, with concerns about Chinese surveillance and communication network disruptions being cited.

The FCC also plans to vote on new restrictions for telecom equipment from Chinese companies. Agencies in the U.S. have consistently taken measures against Chinese tech entities, underlining national security risks associated with telecommunication and electronics sectors.

