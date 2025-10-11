Left Menu

ARAPL's Turnaround: Profits Surge Amid Innovative Expansion

Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) achieved a net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September quarter, following higher revenues. This marks a significant improvement from the previous year's loss. ARAPL's subsidiary, Humro, secured a breakthrough order in the US, further boosting the company's growth outlook.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) reported a notable turnaround in its financial performance with a net profit of Rs 4.57 crore for the September quarter, driven primarily by increased revenues.

The company, which faced a loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the same quarter last year, has significantly improved with a 14% year-on-year rise in consolidated net revenue from operations, reaching Rs 28.04 crore. Total income surged by 20% to Rs 29.57 crore.

ARAPL also announced a strategic breakthrough as its subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, now rebranded as 'Humro,' secured its first order with a US logistics major, valued at Rs 3.6 crore. This represents a pivotal step in expanding their international operations.

