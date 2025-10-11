ARAPL's Turnaround: Profits Surge Amid Innovative Expansion
Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) achieved a net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September quarter, following higher revenues. This marks a significant improvement from the previous year's loss. ARAPL's subsidiary, Humro, secured a breakthrough order in the US, further boosting the company's growth outlook.
- Country:
- India
Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) reported a notable turnaround in its financial performance with a net profit of Rs 4.57 crore for the September quarter, driven primarily by increased revenues.
The company, which faced a loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the same quarter last year, has significantly improved with a 14% year-on-year rise in consolidated net revenue from operations, reaching Rs 28.04 crore. Total income surged by 20% to Rs 29.57 crore.
ARAPL also announced a strategic breakthrough as its subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, now rebranded as 'Humro,' secured its first order with a US logistics major, valued at Rs 3.6 crore. This represents a pivotal step in expanding their international operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- ARAPL
- robotics
- automation
- profit growth
- Humro
- innovation
- logistics
- global expansion
- technology
- Pune
ALSO READ
Kochi Water Metro: A Model of Innovation Garnering Global Attention
YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation
India and ITU Launch “AI for Good – Impact India 2025” to Drive Human-Centric AI Innovation
Creecy Outlines Bold Transport Reforms to Restore Rail and Logistics Backbone
Empowering MSMEs: Leadership and Innovation at the Forefront