ARAPL's Turnaround: Profits Surge Amid Innovative Expansion

Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) reported a notable turnaround in its financial performance with a net profit of Rs 4.57 crore for the September quarter, driven primarily by increased revenues.

The company, which faced a loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the same quarter last year, has significantly improved with a 14% year-on-year rise in consolidated net revenue from operations, reaching Rs 28.04 crore. Total income surged by 20% to Rs 29.57 crore.

ARAPL also announced a strategic breakthrough as its subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, now rebranded as 'Humro,' secured its first order with a US logistics major, valued at Rs 3.6 crore. This represents a pivotal step in expanding their international operations.