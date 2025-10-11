AI Revolutionizing Maharashtra's Agriculture and Society
Artificial Intelligence is transforming agriculture and society in Maharashtra, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event with HP and Intel. AI innovations in agriculture help predict pest infestations, reducing losses and increasing profits. The state government promotes AI adoption and emerging technologies.
In a compelling speech at the 'HP Dreams Unlocked' festival, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming societal and agricultural landscapes.
Held at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, the event spotlighted AI's potential, particularly referencing a Pune-based Agri-Hackathon where young innovators utilized AI to predict pest infestations, thereby reducing farmer losses and boosting profits.
Fadnavis reiterated the government's commitment to AI integration, announcing the establishment of a Digital Media Centre of Excellence and fresh policies to ensure emerging technologies are accessible to all citizens.
