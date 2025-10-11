Prime Minister Modi Engages with AI Innovator Dario Amodei
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, a company focused on creating safe AI systems. They discussed the company's plans to open an office in Bengaluru and praised India's role in AI innovation. Modi highlighted the potential of AI in key sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, on Saturday to discuss the company's strategic expansion in India. Anthropic is known for its development of safe AI technologies and has recently announced its intention to establish an office in Bengaluru next year.
During their meeting, PM Modi appreciated India's dynamic tech ecosystem and its skilled youth, emphasizing their role in driving human-centric AI innovations. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for Anthropic's expansion, indicating willingness for collaboration to leverage AI advancements across significant sectors.
CEO Amodei highlighted the increasing use of Anthropic's product, 'Claude Code', in India, noting a remarkable five-fold growth since June. He mentioned that India's deployment of AI in crucial areas like education, healthcare, and agriculture will be vital in shaping the future of AI.
