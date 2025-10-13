Vodafone Scrambles to Fix Nationwide Network Outage

Vodafone announced on Monday its commitment to rectify a widespread network outage impacting its broadband and 4G/5G services across the UK. This outage has left tens of thousands of customers without reliable service.

According to a Vodafone spokesperson, efforts are underway to 'resolve this as soon as possible,' with assurances that 2G voice calls continue to function unimpeded.

The network monitoring service Downdetector reported earlier that over 50,000 users have been experiencing connectivity issues. Vodafone reassures its customers that measures are being taken to restore normalcy promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)