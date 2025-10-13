Left Menu

Vodafone Scrambles to Fix Nationwide Network Outage

Vodafone is addressing a major network outage affecting broadband and 4G/5G services in Britain. Tens of thousands of customers are impacted, though 2G voice calls remain unaffected. Network monitoring site Downdetector reported over 50,000 user issues. A Vodafone spokesperson promised swift resolution to the problem.

Updated: 13-10-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vodafone announced on Monday its commitment to rectify a widespread network outage impacting its broadband and 4G/5G services across the UK. This outage has left tens of thousands of customers without reliable service.

According to a Vodafone spokesperson, efforts are underway to 'resolve this as soon as possible,' with assurances that 2G voice calls continue to function unimpeded.

The network monitoring service Downdetector reported earlier that over 50,000 users have been experiencing connectivity issues. Vodafone reassures its customers that measures are being taken to restore normalcy promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

