IIT Kharagpur's Bold Move: A New Era for Research & Innovation

IIT Kharagpur has embarked on a transformative journey to boost research and innovation through its state-of-the-art research park at Rajarhat. This ambitious initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, heralding a new era of technological advancement.

Director Suman Chakraborty emphasized the park's role as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and entrepreneurship, inviting the institute's extended community to participate actively. It promises a vibrant ecosystem where ideas are transformed into impactful solutions.

With a focus on emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and healthcare technologies, the park is poised to become a cornerstone of India's innovation landscape. The Platinum Jubilee Special Drive offers unique opportunities for collaboration and start-up incubation, reinforcing IIT Kharagpur's commitment to industry-academia synergy.

