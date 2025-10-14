Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur's Bold Move: A New Era for Research & Innovation

IIT Kharagpur has initiated a special drive to enhance its research park at Rajarhat, aiming to foster innovation and collaboration among academia and industry. The initiative seeks engagement from faculty, students, alumni, and industry partners to develop cutting-edge technologies that will shape India's innovative future.

Updated: 14-10-2025 14:55 IST
  • India

IIT Kharagpur has embarked on a transformative journey to boost research and innovation through its state-of-the-art research park at Rajarhat. This ambitious initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, heralding a new era of technological advancement.

Director Suman Chakraborty emphasized the park's role as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and entrepreneurship, inviting the institute's extended community to participate actively. It promises a vibrant ecosystem where ideas are transformed into impactful solutions.

With a focus on emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and healthcare technologies, the park is poised to become a cornerstone of India's innovation landscape. The Platinum Jubilee Special Drive offers unique opportunities for collaboration and start-up incubation, reinforcing IIT Kharagpur's commitment to industry-academia synergy.

