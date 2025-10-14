VinFast's EVs: Silencing Noise, Slashing Costs

In the heart of Bengaluru, noise levels exceed the legal limits, while in Mumbai, the price of petrol surpasses Rs. 100 a litre. For Indian commuters, navigating both noise pollution and high fuel costs is an everyday struggle. However, a new player in the electric vehicle market, VinFast, aims to alleviate these burdens.

VinFast has launched the VF 6 and VF 7 electric crossovers, coming from an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. These new models promise not just reduced emissions, but also quieter and more cost-effective commutes. At speeds typical for city driving, their electric drivetrains operate at less than 40 decibels, offering a noticeable reduction in noise compared to traditional vehicles.

The economic advantages are significant; electric vehicles run at a fraction of the cost of petrol vehicles per kilometre, with added savings on maintenance over the years. VinFast's new EVs, priced competitively for mass-market appeal, come with generous warranties and incentives. This makes them an attractive option for Indian consumers looking to save on costs and enjoy quieter rides.