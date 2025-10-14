VinFast's EVs: Silencing Noise, Slashing Costs
VinFast has introduced its VF 6 and VF 7 electric crossovers in India, promising quieter commutes and lower costs. These vehicles, priced for the middle market, offer significant savings on fuel and maintenance, appealing to commuters burdened by high petrol costs and noise pollution in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.
In the heart of Bengaluru, noise levels exceed the legal limits, while in Mumbai, the price of petrol surpasses Rs. 100 a litre. For Indian commuters, navigating both noise pollution and high fuel costs is an everyday struggle. However, a new player in the electric vehicle market, VinFast, aims to alleviate these burdens.
VinFast has launched the VF 6 and VF 7 electric crossovers, coming from an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. These new models promise not just reduced emissions, but also quieter and more cost-effective commutes. At speeds typical for city driving, their electric drivetrains operate at less than 40 decibels, offering a noticeable reduction in noise compared to traditional vehicles.
The economic advantages are significant; electric vehicles run at a fraction of the cost of petrol vehicles per kilometre, with added savings on maintenance over the years. VinFast's new EVs, priced competitively for mass-market appeal, come with generous warranties and incentives. This makes them an attractive option for Indian consumers looking to save on costs and enjoy quieter rides.
- READ MORE ON:
- VinFast
- EV
- Electric Vehicle
- India
- Petrol
- Noise Pollution
- Cost Savings
- Maintenance
- Warranty
- Bengaluru