BonV Aero's Breakthrough: Pioneering India's Drone Revolution

Odisha-based deep-tech drone startup BonV Aero has achieved a significant milestone by conducting a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight over a 60-kilometer stretch, carrying a 20-kilogram payload. This accomplishment marks a first for an Indian company in the realm of long-range drone logistics.

Operating at an average speed of 48 km/h, the UAV mission was completed in 75 minutes, highlighting the operational sophistication of BonV Aero's proprietary propulsion and energy systems. These systems are specifically engineered for high-endurance, high-payload applications, further underlining the platform's potential in various sectors.

This breakthrough places BonV Aero at the vanguard of India's unmanned logistics revolution, offering new solutions for defence, disaster relief, and remote-area connectivity. Co-founders Satyabrata Satapathy and Gaurav Achha emphasize the platform's readiness for real-world missions, especially in India's challenging terrains where traditional infrastructure falls short.

(With inputs from agencies.)