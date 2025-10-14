Left Menu

BonV Aero's Breakthrough: Pioneering India's Drone Revolution

Odisha-based BonV Aero successfully conducted a groundbreaking BVLOS drone flight over 60 km, carrying a 20-kg payload. This feat positions the company at the forefront of India's unmanned logistics sector, with implications for defence, disaster relief, and remote connectivity. The heavy-lift platform offers a reliable alternative to traditional infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:10 IST
BonV Aero's Breakthrough: Pioneering India's Drone Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha-based deep-tech drone startup BonV Aero has achieved a significant milestone by conducting a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight over a 60-kilometer stretch, carrying a 20-kilogram payload. This accomplishment marks a first for an Indian company in the realm of long-range drone logistics.

Operating at an average speed of 48 km/h, the UAV mission was completed in 75 minutes, highlighting the operational sophistication of BonV Aero's proprietary propulsion and energy systems. These systems are specifically engineered for high-endurance, high-payload applications, further underlining the platform's potential in various sectors.

This breakthrough places BonV Aero at the vanguard of India's unmanned logistics revolution, offering new solutions for defence, disaster relief, and remote-area connectivity. Co-founders Satyabrata Satapathy and Gaurav Achha emphasize the platform's readiness for real-world missions, especially in India's challenging terrains where traditional infrastructure falls short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
2
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
3
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global
4
Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025