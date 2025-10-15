Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup
Qatar triumphs over the United Arab Emirates in a crucial 2-1 victory in the fourth round of Asian qualifying, ensuring their participation in the 2026 World Cup, following their hosting of the 2022 edition. The 2026 tournament will take place across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
Qatar secured its place in the 2026 World Cup after a thrilling victory over the United Arab Emirates, winning 2-1 in the Asian qualifying's fourth round.
This marks Qatar's second consecutive entry into the World Cup finals, following their hosting of the event in 2022.
The upcoming 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, bringing the tournament to North American soil.
