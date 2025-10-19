Left Menu

Glenmark, Dr Reddy's recall products in US: USFDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 10:21 IST
Glenmark, Dr Reddy's recall products in US: USFDA
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmakers Glenmark and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling products in the US due to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator noted that a US-based unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 26,928 packs of oral contraceptive medication in the US.

Mahwah, New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA is recalling the affected lot of Viorele, Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol (USP, 0.15 mg/ 0.02 mg) and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets due to ''failed impurities/degradation specifications.'' The affected lot was produced at Mumbai-headquartered drug maker's Goa manufacturing facility.

The drug firm issued the Class II nationwide recall on September 3, 2025.

USFDA stated that a US-based subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling the medication used to provide muscle relaxation during surgery.

Princeton, New Jersey-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc is recalling 571 vials of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection due to ''out-of-specification results during the 6-month stability testing'', USFDA stated.

The company initiated the Class II recall on September 26 this year.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside of the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status demand

Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status ...

 India
2
Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to police

Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to p...

 India
3
Pakistan lashes out at ICC for "biased" statement in solidarity with Afghanistan

Pakistan lashes out at ICC for "biased" statement in solidarity with Afghani...

 Pakistan
4
Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report

Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025