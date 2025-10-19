Left Menu

China launches Pakistan's remote sensing satellite along with two of its own

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:57 IST
China on Sunday launched a Pakistani remote sensing satellite along with two of its own onboard a single rocket, further deepening space cooperation between the two all-weather allies.

A Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket carrying three satellites -- Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites -- was launched from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellites were successfully placed in the planned orbit, it said.

This is the third Pakistani satellite launched by China this year. Earlier, it launched Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) in July and PRSC-EO1 in January.

China has been helping Pakistan launch satellites in recent years, broadening their alliance into the space arena.

Last year, China launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan.

In 2018, China sent two Pakistan satellites into orbit -- the PRSS-1, the country's first optical remote sensing satellite, and the PakTES-1A, a smaller observation craft.

