Chery Pioneers Global ESG Leadership and User Co-Creation in Automotive Industry
Chery's 2025 International User Summit highlights its commitment to ESG, technology, and user co-creation. The event unveils Chery's sustainable solutions, global partnerships, and technological advancements, positioning the company as a leader in the automotive industry's eco-friendly transformation, integrating low-carbon practices and nature-based solutions.
- Country:
- Nicaragua
As the world increasingly adopts carbon neutrality, the automotive sector undergoes a paradigm shift, now focusing on ecosystem co-creation rather than hardware competition. Chery's 2025 International User Summit underscored this shift by launching a global platform themed 'Co-Create • Co-Define.'
At the summit, Chery advanced its ESG strategies, announcing new partnerships and projects aimed at responsible growth. With Mr. Ban Ki-moon's guidance, the summit became a hub for global sustainability leaders, demonstrating Chery's commitment to eco-friendly innovation and societal value.
Chery unveiled cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, including hybrid engines and autonomous systems. The event highlighted the synergy between technology and user co-creation, positioning Chery as a frontrunner in sustainable automotive innovation.
ALSO READ
Ministry of Coal Drives Innovation with Special Campaign 5.0
Unveiling BioNEST: A Hub for BioInnovation in North India
Justice in the Digital Age: Balancing Tradition and Innovation
DongCheng Power Tools Fuels Global Expansion with Technological Innovation
Crypto Innovations 2025: PEPE, Dogecoin, and $LYNO Leading the Charge