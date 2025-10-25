Left Menu

Chery Pioneers Global ESG Leadership and User Co-Creation in Automotive Industry

Chery's 2025 International User Summit highlights its commitment to ESG, technology, and user co-creation. The event unveils Chery's sustainable solutions, global partnerships, and technological advancements, positioning the company as a leader in the automotive industry's eco-friendly transformation, integrating low-carbon practices and nature-based solutions.

As the world increasingly adopts carbon neutrality, the automotive sector undergoes a paradigm shift, now focusing on ecosystem co-creation rather than hardware competition. Chery's 2025 International User Summit underscored this shift by launching a global platform themed 'Co-Create • Co-Define.'

At the summit, Chery advanced its ESG strategies, announcing new partnerships and projects aimed at responsible growth. With Mr. Ban Ki-moon's guidance, the summit became a hub for global sustainability leaders, demonstrating Chery's commitment to eco-friendly innovation and societal value.

Chery unveiled cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, including hybrid engines and autonomous systems. The event highlighted the synergy between technology and user co-creation, positioning Chery as a frontrunner in sustainable automotive innovation.

