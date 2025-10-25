Left Menu

Syria's Digital Leap with Medusa Cable

Syria's telecommunications ministry has partnered with the Medusa Submarine Cable System to establish the first international submarine cable connection. This initiative, following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad, aims to enhance internet connectivity and rebuild Syria's infrastructure, involving significant discussions on a $300-million project with regional telecom companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:58 IST
Syria's Digital Leap with Medusa Cable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark development, Syria's telecommunications ministry has inked a deal with Barcelona-based Medusa Submarine Cable System. This agreement marks the installation of the first international submarine cable to reach Syria, addressing long-standing connectivity issues exacerbated by years of conflict and sanctions.

The Medusa Submarine Cable System plans to integrate 12 nations across North Africa and southern Europe. By providing a crucial link between the Mediterranean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Red Sea, the cable seeks to bolster internet infrastructure in the region.

Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Syria's new authorities are prioritizing public service improvements, particularly in enhancing internet accessibility. In June, discussions with telecom giants like Zain and Etisalat highlighted ambitions for a $300-million investment in Syria's fiber-optic network, signaling a significant leap in the nation's telecom capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025