Syria's Digital Leap with Medusa Cable
Syria's telecommunications ministry has partnered with the Medusa Submarine Cable System to establish the first international submarine cable connection. This initiative, following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad, aims to enhance internet connectivity and rebuild Syria's infrastructure, involving significant discussions on a $300-million project with regional telecom companies.
In a landmark development, Syria's telecommunications ministry has inked a deal with Barcelona-based Medusa Submarine Cable System. This agreement marks the installation of the first international submarine cable to reach Syria, addressing long-standing connectivity issues exacerbated by years of conflict and sanctions.
The Medusa Submarine Cable System plans to integrate 12 nations across North Africa and southern Europe. By providing a crucial link between the Mediterranean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Red Sea, the cable seeks to bolster internet infrastructure in the region.
Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Syria's new authorities are prioritizing public service improvements, particularly in enhancing internet accessibility. In June, discussions with telecom giants like Zain and Etisalat highlighted ambitions for a $300-million investment in Syria's fiber-optic network, signaling a significant leap in the nation's telecom capabilities.
