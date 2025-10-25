Syria's Digital Leap with Medusa Cable

In a landmark development, Syria's telecommunications ministry has inked a deal with Barcelona-based Medusa Submarine Cable System. This agreement marks the installation of the first international submarine cable to reach Syria, addressing long-standing connectivity issues exacerbated by years of conflict and sanctions.

The Medusa Submarine Cable System plans to integrate 12 nations across North Africa and southern Europe. By providing a crucial link between the Mediterranean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Red Sea, the cable seeks to bolster internet infrastructure in the region.

Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Syria's new authorities are prioritizing public service improvements, particularly in enhancing internet accessibility. In June, discussions with telecom giants like Zain and Etisalat highlighted ambitions for a $300-million investment in Syria's fiber-optic network, signaling a significant leap in the nation's telecom capabilities.

