China's High-Flying C919 Dream Faces Geopolitical Headwinds

China's pursuit to rival aviation giants Boeing and Airbus with its home-built passenger jet, the C919, faces significant obstacles. Despite ambitions to establish itself within the commercial aerospace sector, geopolitical tensions and supply chain dependencies on Western components complicate progress.

The C919, manufactured by state-owned COMAC, is promoted as a symbol of China's technological prowess. However, trade frictions with the United States threaten its supply chain, leading to delays in production and delivery. These challenges are compounded by export restrictions impacting the availability of critical parts necessary for assembly.

While introduced as a testament to China's self-reliance ambitions, experts emphasize the need for international certification to penetrate global markets. Without requisite certifications and a stable supply chain, the C919's aspirations to disrupt the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus remain distant. The geopolitical landscape and policy environment continue to pose risks to COMAC's global expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)