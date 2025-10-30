Tech Titans Fuel AI Race with Capital Boosts

Three of America's leading tech companies, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta, announced plans to escalate their capital expenditures on Wednesday. These funds are being directed towards AI and data center advancements. However, investors appear most confident in Alphabet's capability to support its fiscal plans using its substantial cash flow.

This year, shares of the trio have climbed significantly, driven by optimism in their AI ventures. Nonetheless, Alphabet was the sole firm to receive positive investor sentiment following its report, largely due to its adept handling of investment costs. In contrast, Meta's shares tumbled over 11%, and Microsoft's declined by more than 2%, as investor anxiety persists about the timeline for returns on their substantial investments.

Analysts attribute Alphabet's stock rise, partly exceeding 5%, to its prowess in balancing extensive expenditures with a strong cash flow stream. In contrast, Meta and Microsoft face harder financial realities with higher capital spending percentages of their operational cash flows. Despite investor skepticism towards rampant AI expenditure, tech giants state these investments are crucial to meet escalating demand for AI computing.

