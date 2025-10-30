Left Menu

Global Markets Stumble Amid Tech Troubles and Trade Talks

Global shares experienced a significant dip, largely due to declines in Microsoft and Meta. The market reacted to recent Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy announcements. Despite some positive updates from Google, investors remained cautious amid concerns over future interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:53 IST
Global Markets Stumble Amid Tech Troubles and Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares took a notable dive on Thursday, registering their steepest daily decrease in three weeks. The decline was primarily driven by substantial drops in major tech companies, including Microsoft and Meta Platforms, while a strengthening dollar further influenced the markets.

The investment community continues to process Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, which have lowered confidence in a foreseeable interest rate cut. Additionally, updates from U.S.-China trade negotiations offered limited impact amid ongoing market apprehensions.

Major indices reflected the day's turbulence, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down, despite a noticeable uptick in Alphabet's performance. Meanwhile, the dollar appreciated against the yen following the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025