Global Markets Stumble Amid Tech Troubles and Trade Talks

Global shares took a notable dive on Thursday, registering their steepest daily decrease in three weeks. The decline was primarily driven by substantial drops in major tech companies, including Microsoft and Meta Platforms, while a strengthening dollar further influenced the markets.

The investment community continues to process Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, which have lowered confidence in a foreseeable interest rate cut. Additionally, updates from U.S.-China trade negotiations offered limited impact amid ongoing market apprehensions.

Major indices reflected the day's turbulence, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down, despite a noticeable uptick in Alphabet's performance. Meanwhile, the dollar appreciated against the yen following the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy stance.

