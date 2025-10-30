Global Markets Stumble Amid Tech Troubles and Trade Talks
Global shares experienced a significant dip, largely due to declines in Microsoft and Meta. The market reacted to recent Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy announcements. Despite some positive updates from Google, investors remained cautious amid concerns over future interest rate cuts.
Global shares took a notable dive on Thursday, registering their steepest daily decrease in three weeks. The decline was primarily driven by substantial drops in major tech companies, including Microsoft and Meta Platforms, while a strengthening dollar further influenced the markets.
The investment community continues to process Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, which have lowered confidence in a foreseeable interest rate cut. Additionally, updates from U.S.-China trade negotiations offered limited impact amid ongoing market apprehensions.
Major indices reflected the day's turbulence, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down, despite a noticeable uptick in Alphabet's performance. Meanwhile, the dollar appreciated against the yen following the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
