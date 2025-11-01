SiCSem Sparks Semiconductor Revolution: India’s First SiC Plant to Rise in Odisha
SiCSem has launched a groundbreaking effort to establish India's first silicon carbide semiconductor production plant in Odisha, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The plant, a joint initiative with IIT Bhubaneswar, aims to process 60,000 SiC wafers annually by 2027-28 and develop a cutting-edge research lab.
In a landmark development for India's semiconductor industry, SiCSem on Saturday inaugurated the nation's first end-to-end silicon carbide semiconductor production plant in Odisha. This ambitious Rs 2,000 crore project aims to pave the way for advanced technology integration in the region.
Expected to be operational by 2027-28, the integrated facility boasts a processing capacity of 60,000 SiC wafers annually along with packaging 9.6 crore units. The initiative also involves setting up a semiconductor research lab in collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar.
Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's impressive leap in electronics exports under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and pressed for aggressive adoption of semiconductor industries in Odisha, promising Centre's full support. SiCSem, part of Archean Chemical Industries, has already received cabinet approval for this pivotal project.
- READ MORE ON:
- SiCSem
- Odisha
- semiconductor
- silicon carbide
- SiC wafers
- electronics
- technology
- investment
- India
- plant
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Health Diagnostics: Accubits Invent's Innovative VOC Sensor Technology
Transformative Growth: Novo Tellus and Grand Venture Technology Partnership Success
Bridging Tradition and Technology at ESTIC 2025
MoUs signed with technology partners to support shipbuilding project at Kandla, bunkering facility to be set up: Deendayal Port Authority Chairman
LipidVerse 2025: A Catalyst for Innovations in Lipid Nanotechnology