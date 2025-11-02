ISRO's 'Bahubali': Heavyweight Satellite Launch Set for Sunday
ISRO is set to launch the CMS-03, a 4,410 kg communication satellite, using the LVM3-M5 rocket from its spaceport this Sunday. The satellite will enter a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, aiming to provide services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian mainland. The 'Bahubali' rocket is ISRO's new heavy-lift launch vehicle.
ISRO is poised to launch its CMS-03 satellite, weighing an impressive 4,410 kilograms, from the spaceport this Sunday, officials confirmed. This communication satellite will be propelled into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by the LVM3-M5 rocket, which ISRO has nicknamed 'Bahubali' due to its substantial lifting capacity.
Preparations are well underway, as the Bengaluru-based space agency has confirmed that the launch vehicle has been fully assembled and has been relocated to the launch pad for final pre-launch operations. The liftoff is scheduled for 5:26 PM on November 2, marking the fifth operational flight of LVM3-M5.
While there are reports of the satellite's military surveillance applications, ISRO has not officially commented on this. The LVM3-M5, equipped with solid motor strap-ons and cryogenic core stages, emphasizes ISRO's growing prowess in executing heavy-payload missions and achieving greater independence in satellite deployment.
