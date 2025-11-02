Left Menu

India Launches Heaviest Satellite: A Leap in Space Technology

ISRO successfully launched the CMS-03, India's heaviest communication satellite, strengthening national security and maritime communication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded ISRO scientists for this achievement, highlighting its role in advancing India's space capabilities and fostering private sector participation in space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:02 IST
India Launches Heaviest Satellite: A Leap in Space Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended their congratulations to ISRO scientists following the launch of India's most massive communication satellite to date.

ISRO successfully placed the 4,410 kg CMS-03 satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit using the LVM-3 rocket, a milestone that underlines India's progress in the space sector.

The launch not only enhances strategic autonomy and maritime communications but also opens opportunities for private industry to engage more actively in India's growing space exploration endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025