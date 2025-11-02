India Launches Heaviest Satellite: A Leap in Space Technology
ISRO successfully launched the CMS-03, India's heaviest communication satellite, strengthening national security and maritime communication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded ISRO scientists for this achievement, highlighting its role in advancing India's space capabilities and fostering private sector participation in space technology.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended their congratulations to ISRO scientists following the launch of India's most massive communication satellite to date.
ISRO successfully placed the 4,410 kg CMS-03 satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit using the LVM-3 rocket, a milestone that underlines India's progress in the space sector.
The launch not only enhances strategic autonomy and maritime communications but also opens opportunities for private industry to engage more actively in India's growing space exploration endeavors.
