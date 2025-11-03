Left Menu

U.S. Accelerates Production of F-16V Jets Amid Supply-Chain Delays

Updated: 03-11-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 08:04 IST
The United States is taking significant steps to accelerate the manufacturing of the delayed F-16V fighter jets destined for Taiwan. This move comes amid supply-chain issues that have also slowed the delivery of advanced U.S.-made glide bombs, according to Taiwan's defense ministry on Monday.

In a detailed report to lawmakers, Taiwan's defense ministry clarified that the shipment of 66 F-16V fighters, initially slated for the end of 2026, has been postponed due to production line relocations and disruptions. To ensure timely delivery, contractors are now operating two shifts, totaling 20 hours per day. The ministry assured that Taiwan is closely monitoring the situation to guarantee that contractual obligations are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Raytheon's AGM-154C Joint Standoff glide bombs face similar delays, now expected between 2027-2028. However, deliveries of the HIMARS rocket systems, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, are proceeding ahead of schedule, with 18 more units expected by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

