Springworks Revolutionizes Hiring with Goodfit Partnership
Springworks, a prominent HRTech startup, acquires a significant stake in Goodfit, an AI-driven hiring platform. This partnership enables Springworks to globally resell Goodfit's advanced hiring solutions. Key features include AI video interviewing, automated resume screening, and comprehensive applicant tracking, helping companies streamline their recruitment processes efficiently.
Springworks, a leading HR technology company, has announced acquiring a significant stake in AI-driven hiring platform Goodfit. This strategic move positions Springworks as the global reseller of Goodfit's suite of innovative solutions, designed to modernize and streamline the hiring process.
Goodfit enhances hiring speed and precision through its AI-first features, including 24/7 AI Video Interviews, Automated Resume Screening, and AI-native Applicant Tracking Systems. These tools have already been adopted by numerous startups and enterprises across various industries to ensure efficient recruitment procedures.
Rohit Venugopal of Springworks joins as Goodfit's Co-founder, alongside CEO Prasanth P, to drive this partnership forward. CEO of Springworks, Kartik Mandaville, highlighted the platform's success in optimizing Springworks' recruitment, saving substantial time and resources.
