Left Menu

Springworks Revolutionizes Hiring with Goodfit Partnership

Springworks, a prominent HRTech startup, acquires a significant stake in Goodfit, an AI-driven hiring platform. This partnership enables Springworks to globally resell Goodfit's advanced hiring solutions. Key features include AI video interviewing, automated resume screening, and comprehensive applicant tracking, helping companies streamline their recruitment processes efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:13 IST
Springworks Revolutionizes Hiring with Goodfit Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

Springworks, a leading HR technology company, has announced acquiring a significant stake in AI-driven hiring platform Goodfit. This strategic move positions Springworks as the global reseller of Goodfit's suite of innovative solutions, designed to modernize and streamline the hiring process.

Goodfit enhances hiring speed and precision through its AI-first features, including 24/7 AI Video Interviews, Automated Resume Screening, and AI-native Applicant Tracking Systems. These tools have already been adopted by numerous startups and enterprises across various industries to ensure efficient recruitment procedures.

Rohit Venugopal of Springworks joins as Goodfit's Co-founder, alongside CEO Prasanth P, to drive this partnership forward. CEO of Springworks, Kartik Mandaville, highlighted the platform's success in optimizing Springworks' recruitment, saving substantial time and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025