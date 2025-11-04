Left Menu

Transbolt Unveils India's First UL-Certified Lightning Prevention System 'NIVARAK'

Transbolt – Blitzshield Safety Solutions Pvt. Ltd. launched NIVARAK, India's first UL-Certified Lightning Prevention System, at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2025. NIVARAK offers 99% lightning risk reduction within a 120-meter radius, using electrostatic field compensation to prevent lightning formation, ensuring unparalleled safety for various infrastructures.

Greater Noida, November 4th, 2025 — At the forefront of electrical safety, Transbolt – Blitzshield Safety Solutions Pvt. Ltd. unveiled NIVARAK, the first UL-Certified Lightning Prevention System in India, at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2025.

NIVARAK's innovative technology marks a significant leap in electro-atmospheric protection, offering 99% lightning risk reduction within a 120-meter radius through electrostatic field compensation. Unlike traditional methods, it prevents lightning formation instead of just redirecting it, providing remarkable safety for airports, refineries, and other critical infrastructures.

Certified under global standards, NIVARAK represents Transbolt's dedication to sustainable engineering and energy resilience. CEO Brijesh Malik highlighted this launch as a proud milestone in their mission to enhance a safer energy ecosystem across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

