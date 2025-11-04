Strengthening Military Innovation: IIT Gandhinagar Partners with Indian Army
The Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Gandhinagar to boost collaboration in research and innovation. The partnership aims to address specific military needs, enhance learning opportunities for army personnel, and support technological advancement and self-reliance in defense capabilities.
The Indian Army has entered into a strategic partnership with IIT Gandhinagar, formalized by a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday. This collaboration aims to advance research and innovation tailored to the army's operational needs through training and joint projects.
With this agreement, IIT Gandhinagar will focus on the army's specific requirements, facilitating innovation and capacity building. The institution will provide internship opportunities, resource sharing, and host seminars, enhancing the technical skills and innovative mindset of army personnel.
The partnership is set to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world military applications. It underscores a shared commitment to defense innovation and technological self-reliance, contributing to the creation of a robust civil-military research ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
