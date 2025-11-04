Left Menu

Strengthening Military Innovation: IIT Gandhinagar Partners with Indian Army

The Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Gandhinagar to boost collaboration in research and innovation. The partnership aims to address specific military needs, enhance learning opportunities for army personnel, and support technological advancement and self-reliance in defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:20 IST
Strengthening Military Innovation: IIT Gandhinagar Partners with Indian Army
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has entered into a strategic partnership with IIT Gandhinagar, formalized by a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday. This collaboration aims to advance research and innovation tailored to the army's operational needs through training and joint projects.

With this agreement, IIT Gandhinagar will focus on the army's specific requirements, facilitating innovation and capacity building. The institution will provide internship opportunities, resource sharing, and host seminars, enhancing the technical skills and innovative mindset of army personnel.

The partnership is set to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world military applications. It underscores a shared commitment to defense innovation and technological self-reliance, contributing to the creation of a robust civil-military research ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

 India
2
Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

 United States
3
Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

 United States
4
Iran Releases French Nationals in Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran Releases French Nationals in Diplomatic Breakthrough

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025