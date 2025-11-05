Left Menu

Space Debris Delays Return of China's Shenzhou-20 Crew

The return of the Shenzhou-20 crew from China's space station has been postponed due to suspected space debris. This precautionary delay, announced by the China Manned Space Agency, aims to ensure the crew's safety. The Shenzhou-20 crew completed their planned tasks and were set for a Wednesday return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:25 IST
Space Debris Delays Return of China's Shenzhou-20 Crew
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced a delay in the scheduled return of the Shenzhou-20 crew from the nation's space station, citing potential issues with space debris. The precautionary measure underscores the mission's prioritization of the astronauts' safety and successful mission completion.

China maintains a biannual rotation of its space station crew. On Saturday, the Shenzhou-20 conducted an in-orbit handover with the incoming Shenzhou-21 crew, originally preparing for its return to Earth on Wednesday. However, concerns over space debris necessitated the postponement.

According to official media, astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie completed their stint and tasks aboard the station, preparing for their return to the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia. Meanwhile, the Shenzhou-21 mission launched last Friday now commands the station, continuing China's space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

 India
2
Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

 India
3
Zohran Mamdani: Breaking Barriers to Transform New York City

Zohran Mamdani: Breaking Barriers to Transform New York City

 Global
4
Four of family killed as bike collides with truck amid dense fog in UP's Bahraich: Police.

Four of family killed as bike collides with truck amid dense fog in UP's Bah...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025