Space Debris Delays Return of China's Shenzhou-20 Crew

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced a delay in the scheduled return of the Shenzhou-20 crew from the nation's space station, citing potential issues with space debris. The precautionary measure underscores the mission's prioritization of the astronauts' safety and successful mission completion.

China maintains a biannual rotation of its space station crew. On Saturday, the Shenzhou-20 conducted an in-orbit handover with the incoming Shenzhou-21 crew, originally preparing for its return to Earth on Wednesday. However, concerns over space debris necessitated the postponement.

According to official media, astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie completed their stint and tasks aboard the station, preparing for their return to the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia. Meanwhile, the Shenzhou-21 mission launched last Friday now commands the station, continuing China's space endeavors.

