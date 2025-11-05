Transforming UAE's Automotive Landscape: Transguard and myTVS Unite

In a bid to revolutionize the UAE's automotive and related sectors, Transguard Group has announced a strategic partnership with digital platform myTVS. This alliance seeks to transform not only the automotive industry but also aviation and supply chain sectors by introducing innovative solutions designed to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

The collaboration aims to provide comprehensive solutions for logistics, fleet operations, and consumer services. Chief Executive Officer Rabie Atieh emphasized that the end-to-end solutions will cater to a wide range of consumers in the UAE, leveraging myTVS' technology and experience to introduce critical innovations.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director of myTVS, highlighted the digital platform's capacity to seamlessly integrate with operational ecosystems, including aspects like diagnostics, inventory, and service management. This integration is expected to boost growth and profitability for clients within the UAE market.

(With inputs from agencies.)