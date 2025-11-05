Left Menu

Key Hamas Meeting: Future of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Turkey's MIT intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, and Hamas' negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, met in Istanbul to discuss advancing the Gaza ceasefire plan, ensuring its smooth implementation, and addressing any ongoing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:21 IST
The Turkish MIT intelligence agency's chief, Ibrahim Kalin, engaged in crucial discussions with Khalil Al-Hayya from Hamas' negotiating team on Wednesday in Istanbul. They aimed to outline the subsequent steps in executing the Gaza ceasefire plan.

The meeting focused on ensuring the seamless operation of the ceasefire process. Both parties assessed prevailing challenges that could hinder the effectiveness of the peace initiative, which aims to stabilize the region.

Security sources from Turkey confirmed the priority was overcoming obstacles that stand in the way of lasting peace, emphasizing the significance of strategic cooperation in these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

