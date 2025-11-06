France Suspends Shein Amid Child Sex Doll Scandal

France has taken decisive action by commencing proceedings to suspend the online platform Shein following the discovery of childlike sex dolls and weapons on the site. This move mars the debut of the Chinese retailer's first shop in a Paris department store.

Fuelled by outrage, France's consumer watchdog exposed the contentious items, urging the government to ensure the platform aligns with national laws. In response, the finance ministry announced the suspension's initiation until Shein proves full compliance.

While Shein penalized offending sellers and imposed a global sex doll ban, French lawmakers demand further scrutiny and action, highlighting past instances of banned weapons found on the site.