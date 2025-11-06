Left Menu

Quora: The New Powerhouse in Indian Consumer Buying Decisions

A survey of Indian Quora users reveals the platform's significant influence in consumer purchase journeys. It highlights the platform as a crucial tool for product research and purchase decision-making. Findings show strong consumer trust in Quora's content, emphasizing its value to brands targeting high-intent audiences in an AI-driven search landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:03 IST
In an age dominated by AI-driven searches, Quora emerges as a critical resource in the consumer buying journey in India, as revealed by a fresh survey. With 61% of users clicking on Quora links after Google searches and 67% trusting its product-related content, the platform's influence is undeniable.

This study underscores Quora's transformation into a decision-stage platform, allowing advertisers to reach high-intent audiences effectively. The survey indicates that Quora's integration into consumer's purchasing processes provides an unparalleled advantage for brands aiming to build trust through peer-driven insights.

Gurmit Singh, General Manager at Quora India, highlighted this strategic opportunity for advertisers to engage with potential buyers during crucial decision moments. As Quora ranks prominently in Google AI searches, its position as a dependable source of human insights in AI-based search landscape is further solidified.

