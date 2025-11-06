STL's Remarkable Global Expansion: A New Phase of Growth and Innovation

STL, a pioneer in optical and digital solutions, has unveiled its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. Recording revenues of INR 1,034 Cr and EBITDA of INR 141 Cr for Q2 FY26, the company has shown substantial improvement with a 135% surge in its order book compared to H1 FY25.

The company's Optical Networking Business generated INR 980 Cr in revenue and EBITDA of INR 136 Cr, attributed to strategic positioning near key markets. With expanded operations, STL's digital transformation initiatives, including its AI Centre of Excellence, secure engagement with leading global firms, bolstering its market presence.

In a further bid to solidify its global leadership, STL announced several key appointments and partnerships, including collaborations to advance optical solutions and data network innovations. STL continues to lead in the development of AI-ready infrastructure, securing its status as a trailblazer in future-ready digital connectivity solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)