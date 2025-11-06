Colab Platforms Launches AI Search Engine to Revolutionize India's $4.2 Billion Market

Colab Platforms is making significant strides in the Indian artificial intelligence sector with the introduction of a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine. This move is designed to secure its foothold in the burgeoning $4.2 billion AI market, which is anticipated to expand to nearly $17 billion by 2030.

The company aims to democratize advanced intelligence tools, offering them to a wider audience by integrating AI-powered search capabilities with localized accessibility. This strategic development will allow professionals, researchers, and companies to make more informed decisions by enabling intelligent comparisons across leading AI models.

This ambitious push towards AI innovation follows Colab Platforms' recent establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Intelligence Pvt Ltd, underscoring their commitment to pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

