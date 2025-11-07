U.S. Blocks NVIDIA's Scaled-Back AI Chips Sale to China
The U.S. government has decided to block the sale of NVIDIA's scaled-back AI chips to China. This move is part of broader efforts to control advanced technology exports and maintain a competitive edge in the global market. The decision highlights ongoing trade tensions between the two economic giants.
Updated: 07-11-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 07:13 IST
In a significant policy decision, the United States government has announced it will block the sale of scaled-back artificial intelligence (AI) chips by NVIDIA to China.
This step is seen as part of the broader U.S. strategy to regulate the export of advanced technology and safeguard its technological edge on the global stage.
The prohibition underscores the ongoing tensions and trade disputes between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.
