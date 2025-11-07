Pioneering Pune: Tenthpin's Global Hub for Life Sciences Cloud Solutions

Switzerland-based Tenthpin Management Consultants has inaugurated a groundbreaking Center for Life Sciences Cloud Solutions in Pune, India. The center is a significant global hub for the development of cloud and AI-driven innovations tailored to the unique demands of the Life Sciences sector.

The facility's mission is clear: to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions that streamline regulatory compliance, enable real-time insights, and bolster global collaboration within the Life Sciences industry. By focusing on areas such as new therapies and advanced medicinal products, the center aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive industry advancements.

Inaugurated by Tenthpin executives, this new facility reaffirms the company's commitment to leveraging Indian talent and innovation as a cornerstone of its global delivery model. It will collaborate extensively with universities and local industry to spearhead advancements in Life Sciences across India.