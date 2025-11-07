StarRez Expands Global Reach with New Innovation Hub in India

StarRez, a prominent figure in student housing software, recently revealed its plans to establish an Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, India. The new facility aims to spearhead AI-driven advancements, enhancing the company's global technological framework.

This strategic expansion is not only about technology but also about investing in India's burgeoning talent pool. StarRez intends to grow its team from over 40 to more than 200 members, focusing on product engineering and developing industry-leading solutions utilizing the latest AI and cloud technologies.

With backing from Vista Equity Partners, the Hyderabad hub will play a crucial role in StarRez's international growth strategy. By fostering collaboration between teams across the globe, StarRez leverages its existing presence in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia to deliver superior housing management solutions to over 3 million residents worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)