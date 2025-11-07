Left Menu

StarRez Expands Global Reach with New Innovation Hub in India

StarRez, a leader in student housing software, is launching an Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, India. The move is set to accelerate AI-driven innovation and expand their global technology capabilities. This marks a significant step in their mission to enhance housing management solutions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:52 IST
StarRez Expands Global Reach with New Innovation Hub in India
  • Country:
  • India

StarRez, a prominent figure in student housing software, recently revealed its plans to establish an Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, India. The new facility aims to spearhead AI-driven advancements, enhancing the company's global technological framework.

This strategic expansion is not only about technology but also about investing in India's burgeoning talent pool. StarRez intends to grow its team from over 40 to more than 200 members, focusing on product engineering and developing industry-leading solutions utilizing the latest AI and cloud technologies.

With backing from Vista Equity Partners, the Hyderabad hub will play a crucial role in StarRez's international growth strategy. By fostering collaboration between teams across the globe, StarRez leverages its existing presence in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia to deliver superior housing management solutions to over 3 million residents worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Global
2
GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

 India
3
Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

 Global
4
Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025