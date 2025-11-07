France Targets Shein Over Controversial Online Sales

The French government is intensifying its scrutiny of Shein, an online marketplace, for offering child-like sex dolls and illegal weaponry. This action highlights a significant issue facing digital platforms: the insufficient policing of third-party sellers leading to the proliferation of counterfeit and dangerous products.

Platforms such as Shein, Amazon, Temu, and Alibaba have flourished over the last decade by providing an endless variety of affordable goods. Yet, the compliance of these products with existing safety and legal standards is increasingly in question, as evidenced by recent controversies.

Amidst the mounting volume of low-cost imports, France is trying to curb the influx of potentially harmful or illegal items entering the EU. A broader European effort is underway to hold online intermediaries more accountable for the products sold on their platforms.