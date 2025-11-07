Left Menu

Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized Assam's leading role in utilizing special central funds and spearheading India's semiconductor manufacturing with Tata's new plant. Situated in Morigaon, this facility promises significant job creation and innovation, aligning with national goals for self-reliance in chip production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:14 IST
Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group's new semiconductor facility in Assam is set to position the state at the forefront of India's development efforts. Speaking on the initiative, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded Assam's strategic use of special central funds, highlighting its pioneering role in asset creation.

During a two-day visit to Guwahati, Sitharaman inaugurated several projects, including the Brahmaputra riverfront, stressing that funds like the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) are provided as interest-free loans to enhance state infrastructure.

The upcoming Tata Electronics facility in Jagiroad aims to produce 48 million chips daily, generating significant local employment and fostering entrepreneurship. The project supports India's ambition for a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem, contributing to sectors like automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

Tragic Encounter: Woman's Fatal Fall Evading Bear Attack

 India
2
AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

AIIA Sets New Benchmark with Triple ISO Certifications in Ayurveda Research

 India
3
Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

 India
4
Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

Vande Mataram's Legacy Sparks Political Clash on 150th Anniversary

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in STEM classrooms skewed toward wealthy regions and older students

Quantum deep learning decades away from practical breakthrough

AI-driven weed detection paves way for sustainable agriculture

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025