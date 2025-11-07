Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

Tata Group's new semiconductor facility in Assam is set to position the state at the forefront of India's development efforts. Speaking on the initiative, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded Assam's strategic use of special central funds, highlighting its pioneering role in asset creation.

During a two-day visit to Guwahati, Sitharaman inaugurated several projects, including the Brahmaputra riverfront, stressing that funds like the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) are provided as interest-free loans to enhance state infrastructure.

The upcoming Tata Electronics facility in Jagiroad aims to produce 48 million chips daily, generating significant local employment and fostering entrepreneurship. The project supports India's ambition for a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem, contributing to sectors like automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)