India's Strategic Leap in AI and Data Centers
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting targeting the enhancement of ease of doing business in the data center and artificial intelligence sectors. The meeting emphasized fortifying policy frameworks and digital infrastructure to attract investments in future technologies, capitalizing on India's growing data center market.
The Commerce and Industry Ministry, led by Minister Piyush Goyal, held a significant meeting focusing on the data center and artificial intelligence sectors' ease of doing business.
Discussions zeroed in on advancing the policy environment, refining regulatory procedures, and bolstering digital infrastructure to spur investments in cutting-edge technologies, Goyal shared via social media.
India has rapidly become a prime destination for data center investments, achieving recognition for cost-effective construction, especially in Mumbai, as highlighted in Turner & Townsend's latest index. Positioned alongside Japan and Singapore, India is now a leading data center market in the Asia-Pacific region, following China.
