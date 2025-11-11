Spain Strengthens Ties with China: A Strategic Realignment

King Felipe VI of Spain is set to embark on the first royal state visit to China in 18 years, signaling a major intensification of bilateral relations between the two countries. This strategic move comes as Spain seeks to fortify its political and business ties with China, while its relationship with the U.S. faces strain.

Accompanied by key ministers and Spanish business leaders, King Felipe will engage in high-level meetings with key Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping. This visit is seen as part of Spain's ongoing efforts to address trade imbalances, with China investing in Spanish sectors such as electric vehicles and energy.

Despite the economic benefits, Spain's engagement with China is laced with controversy due to concerns over the use of Huawei technology in critical Spanish sectors, raising security concerns and potential dependency on a high-risk foreign supplier.