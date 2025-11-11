Left Menu

HFCL Leads India's 6G Telecom Revolution with Strategic Patents

HFCL has filed 33 patents in the last four years relating to 5G and 6G technologies, marking India's shift from a follower to a leader in global telecom standards. Supported by the Bharat 6G Vision, these initiatives aim to secure intellectual property, advance local R&D, and foster technological sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Domestic telecom powerhouse HFCL has made strides in advancing India's position in the global telecom landscape by filing 33 patents related to 5G and 6G technologies over the past four years, as announced by HFCL's Executive President, Jayanta Dey.

The efforts are part of a broader goal articulated in the Bharat 6G Vision, which seeks to secure a significant share of global 6G intellectual property, bolster indigenous research and manufacturing, and take a leading role in setting international standards.

HFCL's initiatives underscore a growing emphasis on technological sovereignty, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign vendors and secure India's standing in next-gen telecom technologies. This shift could potentially add USD 1.2 trillion to India's GDP by 2035, according to the Union telecom minister.

